BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,981 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. blooom inc. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $99.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.63. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

