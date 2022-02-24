BlackRock Inc. Sells 21,010 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,010 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 175,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.