BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,732 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 428.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SCHC stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.