BlackRock Inc. Sells 41,800 Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.18% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the period. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHI opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

