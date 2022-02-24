BlackRock Inc. Sells 68,649 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.88% of Tricida worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tricida by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,814,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after buying an additional 2,160,588 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in Tricida by 464.6% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tricida by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 267,335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tricida by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The company has a market cap of $452.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. Tricida, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 8,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $62,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,372 shares of company stock worth $286,275 over the last three months. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

