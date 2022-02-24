BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 408,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.88% of Xponential Fitness at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

XPOF stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Xponential Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

