BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,102,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 190,216 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after buying an additional 1,014,825 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after buying an additional 1,627,007 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from 19.30 to 22.10 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, VTB Capital cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

TKC opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.63. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

