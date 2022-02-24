BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.47

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 66214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
