BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.47

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 66214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 359.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 204,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 159,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 114,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 89,385 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 87,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 54,966 shares during the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

