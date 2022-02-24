BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Holdings Raised by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,942 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 462,427 shares during the period.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

