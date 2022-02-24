Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 616.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 292,963 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 867,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,436,000 after purchasing an additional 166,662 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,396 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.18%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

