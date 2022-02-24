Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $34,917.16 in Stock

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:BLND traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,950. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Blend Labs Inc has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $218,652,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $154,130,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $146,919,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

