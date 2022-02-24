Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading Down 9.8%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $20.04. 10,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,800,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen cut Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after acquiring an additional 118,403 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

