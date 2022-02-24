Blocery One Day Volume Reaches $765,521.00 (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Blocery coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Blocery has a market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $765,521.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blocery has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00034632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00108288 BTC.

Blocery Coin Profile

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,738,886 coins. Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

