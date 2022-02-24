Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) rose 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 119,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,158,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 3.66.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 545.27% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,505,000 after acquiring an additional 85,303 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.