Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $356.16

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 356.16 ($4.84) and traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.44). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 400 ($5.44), with a volume of 139,508 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.24) price target on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.24) price target on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £326.44 million and a P/E ratio of 16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 364.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 356.16.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

