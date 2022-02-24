BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Trading Up 7.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.3% on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $115.00. The stock traded as high as $81.33 and last traded at $80.88. 3,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 146,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.35.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BXC. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlueLinx by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlueLinx by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $3.65. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 5.81%.

BlueLinx Company Profile (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

