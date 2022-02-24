BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.

GIL has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins restated a “na” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cfra boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.67.

Shares of TSE:GIL traded down C$1.30 on Thursday, reaching C$49.45. The company had a trading volume of 378,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,826. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$35.11 and a 52-week high of C$55.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion and a PE ratio of 15.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

