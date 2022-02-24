BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.

GIL has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins restated a “na” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cfra boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.67.

Shares of TSE:GIL traded down C$1.30 on Thursday, reaching C$49.45. The company had a trading volume of 378,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,826. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$35.11 and a 52-week high of C$55.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion and a PE ratio of 15.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.