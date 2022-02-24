BMO Capital Markets Lowers Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Price Target to C$1.50

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

GSV stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.02. 102,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,636. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.01. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12-month low of C$1.81 and a 12-month high of C$3.85.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

