BNB (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.89 Billion

BNB (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $350.57 or 0.00963160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion and $2.67 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 165,116,761 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for BNB is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BNB Coin Trading
