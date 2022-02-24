Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

BYPLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bodycote has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Bodycote alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.