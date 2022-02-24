Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s current price.

BCC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average is $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.78. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.06.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 92.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 96,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 48.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

