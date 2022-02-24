Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.52 and last traded at $67.02. Approximately 4,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 472,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after acquiring an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 46.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 181,071 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 126.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 165,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,973,000 after acquiring an additional 164,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

