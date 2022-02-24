Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 14,733.0% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,480,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,649,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,469.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,442.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,374.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,053.57 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,776.96.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

