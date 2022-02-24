Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,670.00 Price Target at Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,776.96.

Booking stock opened at $2,469.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,442.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,374.54. The company has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,053.57 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 42.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,101,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

