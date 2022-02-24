Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,850.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,776.96.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,469.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,442.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,374.54. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,053.57 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

