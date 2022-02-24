Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $2,750.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,751.40.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $258.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,211.28. 29,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,694. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,442.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,374.54. Booking has a one year low of $2,053.57 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 241.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 42.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.