Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $2,820.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,783.63.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,469.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,442.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,374.54. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,053.57 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

