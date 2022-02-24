Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Lowered to $2,300.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,751.40.

Booking stock traded down $258.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,211.28. The stock had a trading volume of 29,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,694. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,442.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,374.54. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,053.57 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 42.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,101,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1,973.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

