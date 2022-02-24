Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,171.00 at Loop Capital

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Loop Capital from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,751.40.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $258.55 on Thursday, hitting $2,211.28. The stock had a trading volume of 29,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,694. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,442.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,374.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,053.57 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 42.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

