Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,500.00 at Evercore ISI

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “inline” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,751.40.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $258.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,211.28. 29,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,442.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,374.54. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,053.57 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

