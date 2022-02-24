Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,775.00 at UBS Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,751.40.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock traded down $258.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,211.28. The company had a trading volume of 29,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,694. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,053.57 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,442.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,374.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marlowe Partners LP grew its holdings in Booking by 137.0% during the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 311.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5,746.7% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,085.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.