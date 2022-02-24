Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Buy”

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,751.40.

BKNG stock traded down $281.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,188.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,694. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,053.57 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,442.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,374.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $237,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

