Boqii (BQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. Boqii had a negative return on equity of 219.01% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Boqii to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BQ opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 million, a P/E ratio of -61.01 and a beta of 1.65. Boqii has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.26.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boqii by 9,907.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 49,043 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boqii during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boqii by 1,237.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 78,766 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Boqii by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Boqii by 425.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 175,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 142,325 shares during the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

