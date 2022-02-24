Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Shares Down 1.2%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $18.35. Approximately 2,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This represents a yield of 45.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia and Others. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

