Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Cut to C$42.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BRLXF. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.59.
Shares of BRLXF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.58. 1,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354. Boralex has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39.
Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.
