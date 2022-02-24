Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given a C$51.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$51.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CSFB raised Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.56.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of BLX traded up C$3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$35.70. 403,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,361. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.83. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.