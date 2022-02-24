Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CSFB upgraded shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.56.

TSE BLX traded up C$3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.70. 403,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.83. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$30.04 and a 1 year high of C$45.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.89.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

