Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$42.75

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLX. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.56.

Shares of TSE:BLX traded up C$3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,361. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 140.83. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$45.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

