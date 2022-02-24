Boralex (TSE:BLX) Trading Up 8.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) was up 8.3% during trading on Thursday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$41.00 to C$42.00. The stock traded as high as C$35.31 and last traded at C$35.26. Approximately 240,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 341,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.57.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLX. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered their target price on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$45.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.56.

Get Boralex alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 140.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 259.84%.

Boralex Company Profile (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.