Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Shares Up 2.1%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. 961,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,091,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 3,640.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 670,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 652,551 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Borqs Technologies by 23.6% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Borqs Technologies by 144.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 74,394 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Borqs Technologies by 36.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.