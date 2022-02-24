Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG) Trading Up 11.1%

Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG – Get Rating) shares rose 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 36,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20.
About Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG)
Featured Stories
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Bow Energy Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bow Energy Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.