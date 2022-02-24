Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $156.93

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$156.93 and last traded at C$160.84, with a volume of 2605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$162.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$251.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$186.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$217.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.144 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

