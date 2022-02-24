BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Trading Down 8%

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) fell 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.41. 98,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 508,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPMP. Mizuho upped their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 99.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

