BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Price Down 7.2%

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) shares were down 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.52 and last traded at $28.90. Approximately 2,819,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 15,638,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth $5,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BP by 15.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after buying an additional 258,408 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $4,043,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,669,000 after purchasing an additional 127,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BP by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

