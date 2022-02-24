BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) received a GBX 600 ($8.16) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 231.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.58) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.52) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($6.19) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.46) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 630 ($8.57) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 181 ($2.46). The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 181.71. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 173 ($2.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.72). The company has a market capitalization of £36.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

