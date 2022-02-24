BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.73

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.73 and traded as high as $11.39. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 878,187 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.581 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.07%. This is an increase from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th.
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BPT)
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
