BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.73

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.73 and traded as high as $11.39. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 878,187 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.581 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.07%. This is an increase from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

