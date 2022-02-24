BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BPXXY. Kepler Capital Markets raised BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €2.00 ($2.27) to €2.60 ($2.95) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BPER Banca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Shares of BPXXY opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. BPER Banca has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

