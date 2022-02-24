Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BRC stock opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88. Brady has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brady by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brady by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Brady by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Brady by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

