Brady (NYSE:BRC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.73

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.73 and last traded at $44.97, with a volume of 2202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.66.

Several brokerages have commented on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Brady alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brady by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,869,000 after purchasing an additional 164,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth $21,429,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brady (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.