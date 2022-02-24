Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.03

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.03 and last traded at $43.01, with a volume of 409214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

BRZE has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Braze Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,150,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,422,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

